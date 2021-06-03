Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: Swoop There It Is

NO ONE EVER KNOWS WHO IS INSIDE THE COSTUME.

At Fort Bend Christian Academy, some may have not known that the girl who danced around as Swoop the Eagle was also a theater star and director, the goalie for the soccer team, the Student Body Chaplain and heavily involved in the American Sign Language community.

Jessica Crocker did it all.

For the past four years, Crocker has starred as Swoop the Eagle and this past fall won the TAPPS Large School Mascot State Championship beating out the likes of Victor the Viking, Mustang Sally and Jeremiah the Jaguar.

"Whenever I first came up to high school, being the mascot wasn't really a thing," Crocker said. "Sometimes a mom would do it. Being able to dedicate time, effort and creativity into this one aspect and watching it grow was really enjoyable to see. I love dancing, being creative and having fun. I got to do that in a way that was exciting, new and fun. It meant a lot to me."

In bittersweet fashion, this past year will be her last as a mascot as Crocker is heading to Texas A&M in the fall.

After winning the state championship, Crocker shifted her attention to theater, where she was a main character in their one act play (Taste of Sunrise), played a role in the musical (Matilda) and then wrote and directed another play.

