St. Pius X Magazine: Gearing Up

OVER THE PAST FOUR YEARS, THE ST. PIUS X ROBOTICS TEAM HAS SEEN RAPID GROWTH.

The team has gone from being just a club to an actual team and even entering their FIRST Tech Challenge Game of Ultimate Goal presented by Qualcomm this season.

"I've been a part of it for four years and I remember it was just a small club in the very beginning," senior Jaden Porter said. "We were still able to do things but not as much as now. We were lucky enough last year to start the actual program. It's been able to grow the past four years."

The group is led by first-year robotics coach John Rezentes.

At the beginning of the year, the class got a kit from FIRST Tech to start building the robot for the competition at the end of the school year.

But there is a lot more to this than just taking part A and attaching it to part B with some nuts and bolts.

"We have to record what we're doing in an engineering notebook and we're setting them up for engineering thought processing," Rezentes said. "We're also doing some CAD (computer-aided design) of the robot and also programming for it. Every action, you have to have a hardware map and tell the controller how to do it. There's a lot more to it than just turning bolts."

