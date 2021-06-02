St. Pius X Magazine: Fall Wrap

FERROW, TANNERR LEAD OFFENSE; HINTZ, PAYNE ANCHOR DEFENSE

Undra Ferrow

THE ST. PIUS X PANTHER FOOTBALL PROGRAM WAS UNDER NEW DIRECTION THIS SEASON AS COACH GREG CRANFILL ENTERED HIS FIRST YEAR. CRANFILL CAME OVER FROM WILLS POINT.



Year one was a solid building experience as the Panthers went 4-4 overall and 3-3 in district play. St. Pius X fell to Midland Christian in the first round of the postseason.

"The first thing that comes to mind is the senior class," Cranfill said about reflecting on the season. "All the changes that those guys have been through in their four years of high school football is a lot to handle. For them to accept me the way that they did with open arms and being very receptive to the new process and the way that we were going to do things."

