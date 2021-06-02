Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: May the Force be With You...

JEDI JONES HAS BEEN WALKING THE HALLS OF FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY FOR OVER A DECADE. HE'S GROWN UP WITH HIS EAGLE PEERS FOR AS LONG AS HE CAN REMEMBER, AND HE WOULDN'T HAVE IT ANY OTHER WAY.

He's now off to Texas A&M as the Salutatorian leaving a legacy with his teachers, teammates and coaches.

"A smaller school is great, and I feel like I know everyone here," he said. "I may have been in class with someone back in fifth grade and even though we might not hang out all the time, we still have that connection. I love that. I'll remember them for life."

From a small private school to a massive state university, Jones is ready for the next challenge.

"I can't wait to get to Texas A&M," he said. "What really sold me on the school was that everyone is so personal and friendly there. That goes with my personality."

Maybe what sold Texas A&M on Jones was his involvement in several activities in and out of school. He did a little of everything at FBCA. He ran cross country and track, played a little football and basketball.

"When I was younger, I tried everything," he laughed. "Even if I wasn't that good, my dad wouldn't let me quit. I had to finish out the season. I was able to find out what I liked and didn't like at an early age." Running became his thing.