St. Pius X Magazine: Rock Up!

AS GREG CRANFILL STOOD INSIDE THE ST. PIUS X WEIGHT ROOM THIS SPRING, REFLECTING ON HIS FIRST YEAR AS THE HEAD COACH OF THE PANTHERS, THE VETERAN COACH KNOWS WHERE THE WORK FOR THE 2021 SEASON WILL BEGIN.

"I told them big rock moves little rock and so we've got to get in [the weight room] and rock up," Cranfill said. "That way we know we're going to be able to go out every Friday night and compete with the best.

"These kids are committed; these kids know what it takes. They know success is in the dirt and they're willing to go get their hands dirty."

Cranfill's first year as the Panthers' head coach was unlike any of his 24 years in the business.

The former Wills Point head coach came over in the spring, amidst a global pandemic and really didn't get to be around his entire team until September.

But after a 4-4 season where they made the playoffs, the foundation of the culture of his program, which is based on the motto FAMILY (Forget About Me I Love You) is set.

And no, it's not all about the wins and losses.