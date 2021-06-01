St. Pius X Magazine: Forward Thinking

ENGAGEMENT AND CELEBRATION ARE TWO WORDS THAT ARE IMPORTANT IN THE DAILY WORK OF ST. PIUS X ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JEFF FELLER.

Keeping their student-athletes engaged with what is going on in the athletic department and also celebrating them is important. On top of that, Feller strives to keep the community engaged.

"The best way to do that is to find different mediums, outlets, and ideas to continue moving forward," Feller said. "We always want everyone involved with St. Pius X to understand and know the successes and growth that's happening with our athletic department."

Some of the innovative ideas that Feller, coaches, and staff pushed forward this year included digital football and rugby programs; a Topgolf football fundraiser; a girls athletics crawfish boil fundraiser; weekly schedules on Twitter; Panther Power Performers; a weight room record board; Monthly Panther Forecast newsletter; Muffins with Mom, Decals with Dad; and a weekly football coaches show.

Ad

One of the biggest projects undertaken at St. Pius X this year was the installation of a turf field at Kubiak Stadium, which is utilized by football, soccer, rugby, lacrosse, and many other student activities.

"Taking people out there and seeing it and the overall experience and feel of what's going on at Parsley Field, it just adds a new vibe and excitement not only to the athletic department but also the school," Feller said.

Another initiative the athletics department looks forward to adding is an SPX Showcase this summer. At the event, athletes had height, weight, shoe size, reach, wingspan, and hand size measured. Then on the field participated in a 20-yard dash, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, pro agility and broad jump.