Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: The Self-Motivator

PAY ATTENTION STUDENTS, PARENTS, EDUCATORS, AND FUTURE EMPLOYERS. JUST LISTEN.

Sam Wadlington earned the title of Fort Bend Christian Academy valedictorian with a formula that is simply, simple.

"I take my work ethic to everything I do," he said. "From playing ping pong to working out getting ready for the season to working on a school project. I take it everywhere."

The future Purdue Boilermaker hit the books, but the three-year letterman also has had the balance of baseball.

"Baseball is my outlet. It allows me to forget everything going on at school," he said. "My academics helped me in baseball. I'm pretty analytical. I can pick up on tendencies really quick. I bat sixth and I see when the pitcher gets an 0-1 count that he throws a curveball, every time. I just sit on the curveball.

"Or in the field, when a lefty is hitting .600 when he pulls the ball, I shift at second base. It's just natural."

Make no mistake Wadlington is a gifted student, but he takes a page out of his favorite baseball player's playbook.

