Sports

VYPE U: Strake Jesuit vs Tompkins Baseball Live Audio Stream with Will Turboff

Will Turboff

Vype

High School Sports
Houston High School Sports
VYPE U: Strake Jesuit vs Tompkins Baseball Live Audio Stream with Will Turboff

Join VYPE U Ambassador Will Turboff for a Live Audio Stream of Game 2 of the 6A Region 3 Semifinal Series between Strake Jesuit and Katy Tompkins. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Tompkins won the first game of this series 8-0, after putting up 7 runs in the first two innings. The Falcons can clinch their first Region Final appearance with a win tonight.

This game will be broadcasted through Crusader Sports Network, which broadcasts athletic competitions for many of Strake Jesuit's sports.

Game 2 of 6A Region 3 Quarterfinal (Tompkins leads 1-0)

SJ Baseball Vs. Tompkins- Crusader Sports Network www.youtube.com

