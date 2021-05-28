VYPE U: Strake Jesuit vs Tompkins Baseball Live Audio Stream with Will Turboff

Join VYPE U Ambassador Will Turboff for a Live Audio Stream of Game 2 of the 6A Region 3 Semifinal Series between Strake Jesuit and Katy Tompkins. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.



Tompkins won the first game of this series 8-0, after putting up 7 runs in the first two innings. The Falcons can clinch their first Region Final appearance with a win tonight.

This game will be broadcasted through Crusader Sports Network, which broadcasts athletic competitions for many of Strake Jesuit's sports.



Game 2 of 6A Region 3 Quarterfinal (Tompkins leads 1-0)