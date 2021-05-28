Jacket Fight Never Dies: Rockwall Lady Yellowjackets punch their ticket to the UIL State Championships

In an interview with VYPE DFW during the 2021 baseball/softball photoshoot presented by Whataburger, Rockwall junior outfielder Carter Smith mentioned that one of the goals this season was to "go deep in playoffs." It's safe to say that that goal is definitely a reality after the Lady Yellowjackets swept Bryan in the UIL Class 6A Region II Regional Finals. Rockwall softball is on their way to the state championship game!

Rockwall has shown that they won't let anything stand in the way of accomplishing a goal that they set for themselves early on this season. Although their goals started small- first, to beat Heath- they grew. After Smith mentioned going deep in playoffs as a long-term goal for the team, junior first baseman Elizabeth Schaefer cracked a joke that their ultimate goal would be winning state. Although Schaefer was being whimsical in her answer, the stars have seemed to align for the Lady Jackets.

On Thursday, Rockwall held Bryan off from forcing a game three. Instead of falling to a determined Bryan, Rockwall won by a 5-4 score and punched their ticket to the UIL Class 6A State Championship game. Rockwall is set to face off against the winner of Judson vs. Bowie.

