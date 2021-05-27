VYPE U: Strake Jesuit vs Tompkins Baseball Live Audio Stream with Will Turboff

Join VYPE U Ambassador Will Turboff for a Live Audio Stream of Game 1 of the 6A Region 3 Semifinal Series between Strake Jesuit and Katy Tompkins.
While Strake Jesuit swept their Quarterfinals series against district rival Shadow Creek, the Falcons of Katy Tompkins went to 3 games with Cy-Fair.
This game will be broadcasted through Crusader Sports Network, which broadcasts athletic competitions for many of Strake Jesuit's sports.
