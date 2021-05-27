Partly Cloudy icon
VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 5/27/21

4:30PM  - 5A Baseball Region IV Semifinal, Game 1: Dripping Springs vs. Veteran’s Memorial

7PM - 5A Baseball Region III Semifinal, Game 2: Friendswood vs. College Station

