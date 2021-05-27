COLUMN: Jaydon Blue missing "most authentic football he will ever play"

The minute I saw the Tweet that Klein Cain RB and national recruit Jaydon Blue was forgoing his senior year of high school football, I just had to laugh. But it's really not a laughing matter.

Is this what we've come to? Really? Opting out of college football is whack, but high school football? I've seen kids check out of their senior year because they have dozens of offers, but not opt-out altogether.



Is this a trend or just an anomaly? Is this the future of nationally-ranked football recruits? We know this is the standard in basketball as athletes bounce from their high schools and drift to Prep Schools across the country.

But has the Texas Longhorn commit let the genie out of the bottle that we will never get back in?

