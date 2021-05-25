Second Baptist School Magazine: A Positive Impact

NAME ANY CLUB, COMMITTEE, OR TEAM AT SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL, AND THERE IS A GOOD CHANCE THAT CAMERON KELLEY '22 IS INVOLVED WITH IT.

The junior has taken a very active role at SBS since coming on campus in the sixth grade, and she wouldn't want it any other way.

"I've always wanted to be involved; I want to make a positive impact wherever I go," Kelley said. "I don't just want to sit back complacently. I've always had a busy schedule, so I wouldn't know what to do if my time wasn't filled."

Kelley is a cheerleader and plays soccer for the Eagles. She is also a communications fellow, part of the business and Spanish club, and is going to be a student life prefect her senior year.

"I like to keep myself busy," Kelley said with a laugh.

Sports have always played a big role in Kelley's life. Cheerleading is more fun because she understands all the sports, Kelley shared.

"Cheer works on finesse, performance, and practicing skills," she said. "Team building and working with a group of girls are other important aspects that translate to everything in life."