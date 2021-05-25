Regional Finals Preview presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Flower Mound vs. Prosper

Meeting for the second time this season, Flower Mound softball and Prosper softball are set to face off in a UIL Class 6A Region 1 Regional Finals. With everything on the line, let's take a look at what it took for each team to get to this point.

Flower Mound (34-3-1)

Flower Mound Softball players pose at the 2021 VYPE DFW baseball/softball photoshoot Bradley Collier

The Flower Mound Lady Jaguars have posted an incredible season en route to a first-place finish in their district and a steady playoff run. The Lady Jaguars have proven their defensive dominance while holding their opponents to a total of 71 runs on the season.



