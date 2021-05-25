Frisco Heritage tennis girls shine at the UIL State Tournament, bring home two state titles

Frisco Heritage has a lot to be proud of this season. Most recently, they have two state titles in girls' tennis. The Lady Coyotes tennis team was represented by Sriya Leesha Gourammagari in singles as well as Tamiya Lintz and Saundarya Vedula in doubles.

Singles

Sophomore Gourammagari showed her talents in the girls' singles state title match. The stand-out athlete put in work all season to get to the tournament before shining like the gold medal athlete she is. It didn't take long for Gourammagari to showcase her clear talent eventually winning in straight sets against Nederland's Megan Do.

Gourammagari won the first set by a score of 6-1 and followed with a 6-4 win in the second set, earning the gold medal and the title of Class 5A Tennis Girls Singles State Champion.

Doubles

The Lintz-Vedula duo stole the show during the Class 5A Tennis Girls Doubles State Championship match. Facing off against Highland Park's Cambelle Henderson and Hayden Bethea, Lintz and Vedula proved just why they were at the biggest stage in Texas high school tennis.

The duo won in straight sets after taking set one 6-0 without allowing Highland Park a single point. During the second set, Lintz and Vedula sealed their state title win with a 6-2 defeat over Highland Park, earning gold medals and the titls of Class 5A Tennis Girls Doubles State Champions.