Second Baptist School Magazine: A Bright Future

SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL'S JORDAN WILLIAMS '22 WATCHED AS BAYLOR BASKETBALL KNOCKED OFF GONZAGA TO WIN THE 2021 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.

Then the phone rang. It was none other than Scott Drew, head basketball coach for Baylor.

"Coach Drew called me from the locker room after the national championship game during the celebration," laughed Williams. "It was crazy."

Williams' athletic career has been like that -- full of surprises, twists, and turns.

Along with receiving offers from Baylor for basketball at a young age, Williams was also offered by the University of Houston in football as a freshman as well, but his most impactful encounter came in the eighth grade.

"My middle school was doing a project, and I was able to interview Chris Paul and some other Houston Rockets basketball players," he said. "After that meeting, I tried to mimic what Paul did on and off the court. I love his game and how he sees the court, and I admire the leader he is off the court as well."

Ad

After middle school, Williams burst on the high school scene at Kinkaid, where he stepped in for his brother Josh as running back in the Southwest Preparatory Conference title football game. He led his team to the championship and was the game's MVP, as a freshman.

Ad

Ad

Ad