Hamshire Fannett Tennis giving Déjà Vue

Hamshire-Fannett Tennis made school history by winning district twice in the same school year. During its first year of participation ever, the HF Team Tennis puts its little town on the map by placing first in district, with an impressive boys record of 54-0. The team then proceeded to win Area and placed top 16 in the state.

"The passion and hard work these kids have, allowed us to go above and beyond", says Head Coach Helene Czudek.

The team repeated their success story in the Spring, this time with a district champ title in all three divisions: Freshmen, JV and Varsity.

Drake Edwards, Jaxson Martin, Lucas Wheeler, Van Wilcox, Matthew Martinson and Joshua Perkins (left to right on the picture) all earned their spot as Regional qualifiers. Van and Briley end their senior year with an impressive 24-1 record, finishing with a third-place medal in mixed doubles at the Regional Tournament.

"I have never been around a team as close as ours. The past few years haven't been easy, but I am so proud to have overcome all of the challenges we had to face, together, as a family" says Briley.

Hamshire-Fannett HS was recently hit with extreme weather disasters. Hurricane Harvey, tropical storm Imelda and the recent winter storm turned the life of its students upside down.

Before Hamshire-Fannett´s Fall Tennis season could even start, hurricane Laura hit and destroyed its tennis courts with its wrathful winds. The team was forced to relocate to the middle school, where practice was held on a concrete slab intended for basketball.