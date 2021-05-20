Second Baptist School Magazine: Bringing Hope; A Day at Second Baptist School

WHAT IS A DAY LIKE AT SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL?

Unlike the average day, Homecoming is a special day in a week filled with exciting theme days, fun events for students and of course, the pep rally and Friday night football game.

At Second Baptist School, providing the Homecoming experience for its upper school students was a priority, bringing a sense of normalcy to an abnormal year.

Starting early Friday morning, student-athletes and members of the cheer team and Golden Girls dance team welcomed the youngest students to campus at lower school carpool. Little ones were welcomed, helped out of the car and sent off to start the day with a burst of school spirit and excitement.

SBS lifer and senior Michael DiCecco said, "I've been at Second Baptist School since prekindergarten. It means a lot to be the kid everyone looks up to now, being the kid I wanted to be when I first started here. It's a pretty cool experience."

As the day went on, the preparations for Homecoming ramped up. The maintenance crew prepped the field for the big game, including painting on the Second Baptist School eagle logo. The locker room was decked out with jerseys hung in every locker.

Soon it was time for the pep rally, which was held on the outdoor football field instead of the gym, allowing for more room and adherence to social distancing needs. The upper school students filed into their respective sections, ready for the festivities to begin.

