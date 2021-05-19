iCoach Podcast- Episode 7: Coach John Mosley

On this week's episode of the iCoach Podcast, Coach Nash is joined by the one and only Coach John Mosley of Last Chance U!

The award-winning Netflix show Last Chance U took a left turn this past year, moving from football to basketball.

This iteration featured the East Los Angeles College Huskies, who were trying to make school history by winning a California state championship.

The season follows Head Coach of ELAC, John Mosley, who had led his team to eight consecutive CCCAA State Playoff Appearances, as he tries to get that elusive championship.

The Huskies had an amazing season, but did they win it all? Well if you haven't watched we won't spoil that ending.

Check out the podcast below, and don't forget to subscribe to VYPE on YouTube for more great video content!