What new sports are coming to the Tokyo Olympics?

While much of the Olympic attention from U.S. viewers will be on sports such as swimming, gymnastics, track and field and basketball, those who want something different will get a chance to tune in for five new sports at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

(And yes, even though we’re now in 2021, the Games are still being referred to as the 2020 Summer Olympics). The more you know, right?

Here’s a breakdown of each new sport people will have a chance to watch.

Baseball/Softball

These sports haven’t been contested in the Olympics since 2008, and this will likely only be a one-time resumption. Baseball is wildly popular in Japan, which wanted to reinstate the sport for the Games it is hosting. It would be stunning if these sports are played again in Paris in 2024. But those who like these sports at the Olympics can at least get to enjoy it again this year. The U.S. is a softball powerhouse and has already qualified in that sport. In baseball, the U.S. still needs to qualify before the Games start. The Americans usually send college or minor-league players to the Olympics because professional players are in the midst of their season.

Karate

Judo, Boxing, Wrestling and Tae Kwon Do are already Olympic sports, but this year, Karate will join the fray for the first time. There will be two disciplines of Karate: Kumite and Kata. Kumite is a sparring discipline that will have three weight classes each for men and women, while Kata is a form discipline that will have one event each for men and women.