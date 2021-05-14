King's Ridge Magazine: Serving the Athlete

WHEN AN ATHLETE AT KINGS RIDGE NEEDS TO BE TENDED TO, BRYAN BEASLEY IS USUALLY THE MAN THAT GETS THE CALL.

Beasley is the head athletic trainer for KRCS athletics and works for Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute, which services the school.

"We offer totally comprehensive medical services," Beasley said. "The mindset behind comprehensive sports medicine is early recognition and treatment of athletic injuries, whether on or off-campus."

When an injury does occur, Beasley begins the communication process with the player, coach, and parents. They have doctors that they recommend for usage and even have access to a sports nutritionist and a neuropsychologist, who handles concussion evaluations.

Ad

"It's all in real-time so to not have things prolonged or athletes delayed in coverage," Beasley said.

Beasley also works hand-in-hand with the KRCS strength and conditioning coach when it comes to injury prevention. That includes impact baseline testing for all athletes and even utilizing Fusionetics, which is a corrective exercise screening.

"It is an injury-prevention tool but it is also an athletic performance tool because we are correcting deficiencies that may reduce injury but also maximize their potential," Beasley said.