Aubrey defeats Melissa, looks towards UIL Regional Semi-Finals

Aubrey softball has been known for giving their opponents a run for their money all season. This time, the Lady Chaparrals have used their strength to advance to the UIL Regional Semi-Finals after defeating Melissa in a hard-fought Regional Quarterfinals match-up.

It was a tit-for-tat showdown on Thursday evening at Celina as Aubrey was out for revenge against Melissa. Two years ago, Aubrey was a favorite as an undefeated district champion before Melissa eliminated them from the playoffs. The Lady Chaps were not about to be eliminated this season and got to work early with a pair of RBI singles from Brynlie Dunkin and Kaelyn Cash for a 2-0 lead. Despite Melissa's fight to continue answering with runs of their own, Aubrey was able to come out on top with a 9-6 win in a one-game playoff round.

Ad

The Lady Chaps have outscored their opponents by 134 runs so far this season defeating the likes of Van Alstyne, Gainsville, Sanger, Anna, and more. As they continue to advance, fans can expect to see the very fire in their hearts.

Aubrey will face the winner of Gilmer and Pleasant Grove next week.