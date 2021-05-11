King's Ridge Magazine: Leading by Example

IN EVERY STAGE OF HER PLAYING CAREER, JESSICA KVAM HAS LEARNED SOMETHING.

Whether that was playing in high school, at the University of Virginia, or in the USA Women's Soccer National Team program, Kvam took away some new wealth of knowledge.

"Whether that was overcoming injury, how to do that mentally and physically and still being a part of that team and influence that team," she said. "Also, having different roles depending on what stage of my career I was in. Whether it was being team captain, learning to be a leader and bringing everyone together, or trying to be a leader, if I'm not given that title."

Those life lessons that her own soccer career instilled in her, Kvam is now passing on to her players as the head coach at King's Ridge.



