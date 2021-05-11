King's Ridge Magazine: Early Success

WELL, THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY.

The King's Ridge boys lacrosse team has become a state power in a matter of two short varsity seasons – and last year was cut short due to COVID.

How does that happen?

"Well, people are only seeing the tip of the iceberg," coach Jamie Davidson said. "There has been so much hard work put into this. So much at the middle school level too. We have two seniors and most of our juniors were starting as freshmen. Our middle schoolers are now sophomores and freshmen and they are loaded.

"What I really like is that it's a community effort. It's not about one person or coach, it's about the kids, the parents, and the families who support this program."

It doesn't hurt that King's Ridge has one of the best coaches in the business.

Ad