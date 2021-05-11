Mostly Cloudy icon
87º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

King's Ridge Magazine: Bringing the Intensity

King'S Ridge Christian School

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
King's Ridge Magazine: Bringing the Intensity
King's Ridge Magazine: Bringing the Intensity (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

DANIEL MYERS IS A GUY WHO LIKES TO HAVE FUN. HOWEVER, WHEN THE LIGHTS TURN ON, THE SOCCER BALL DROPS AT MIDFIELD AND THE CLOCK STARTS TICKING, THE FIRST-YEAR KING'S RIDGE BOYS SOCCER COACH WANTS INTENSITY.

"One thing that I really wanted to build upon is having an intense atmosphere when practicing and playing," Myers said. "I like having a good time, don't get me wrong, but early on in the season, we have to play hard. We have to get into that desire to win."

The Tigers have put together a solid 2021 season.

Ask Myers about his team and he has a list of names and reasons why they have such a solid squad.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved