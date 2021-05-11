King's Ridge Magazine: Bringing the Intensity

DANIEL MYERS IS A GUY WHO LIKES TO HAVE FUN. HOWEVER, WHEN THE LIGHTS TURN ON, THE SOCCER BALL DROPS AT MIDFIELD AND THE CLOCK STARTS TICKING, THE FIRST-YEAR KING'S RIDGE BOYS SOCCER COACH WANTS INTENSITY.

"One thing that I really wanted to build upon is having an intense atmosphere when practicing and playing," Myers said. "I like having a good time, don't get me wrong, but early on in the season, we have to play hard. We have to get into that desire to win."

The Tigers have put together a solid 2021 season.

Ask Myers about his team and he has a list of names and reasons why they have such a solid squad.

