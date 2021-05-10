King's Ridge Magazine: The Youth Movement

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT FOR THE KING'S RIDGE GIRLS' BASKETBALL PROGRAM.

It's a youth movement for coach Nick Isaac and the crew. The Tigers played a junior varsity schedule and will grow together as they feature five talented freshmen.

Running the point is Bella Martin, the daughter of boys' basketball coach Bob Martin and sister to All-Region selection Isaac. The expectations are high for Bella.

The shooting guards are Avery Adkin and Brooklyn Thomas, while Grace Erckenbrack will play on the wing. The post will be protected by Saylor Adamski.

