THERE IS THAT ONE SPECIAL INGREDIENT THAT A COACH KNOWS THEIR TEAM NEEDS TO HAVE SUCCESS.

It can range from pure athleticism to leadership and everything in between, which are their keys to winning.

For Jillian Dilbeck's boys swim team, it was team morale. The Tigers came together like no other team in Dilbeck's tenure.

"Just for that team morale to be better together was different this year than any other year," she said.



