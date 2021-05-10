King's Ridge Magazine: Coach Bob Ball

THE BEST VALIDATION FOR A COACH IS… WINNING.

Third-year head coach Bob Martin enjoyed the fruits of his team's labor as King's Ridge had a historical season, going 20-6, 13-3 in conference play, and a run in the postseason.

"It's all about the work," the Region Coach of the Year said. "We've put in work here for three years. My first season we had four wins. The next season we had four wins. This year, it all kind of came together.

"All the hard work came to fruition. We were bigger, faster, stronger, and more skilled."

