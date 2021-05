As teams continue to push towards the biggest stage in Texas high school softball, tension continues to rise. Last week, area teams competed in the UIL Area-Round of playoffs. This week, we head into Regional Quarterfinals.

Let's take a look at which DFW teams are playing and when.

Class 6A

Region I

Denton Guyer vs. Prosper

Game 1: 7:30 Wednesday @ Guyer

