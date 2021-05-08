Cloudy icon
Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 5/8/21

Vype Live

Vype

High School Sports
VYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 5/8/21
8AM - TGHSLL: Westlake v Lamar

10AM - Track & Field - AIPL Championship St. Andrew's

10AM -  THSLL Class A Semifinal: Vandegrift vs. Austin High

10AM - THSLL Class B Semifinal: Keller vs. Atascocita

10AM - TGHSLL: The Hockaday School v Klein

12PM - 5A Area Softball, Game 2: Elgin vs. Magnolia West

12PM - 6A Bi-district Baseball, Game 2: Travis vs. Katy Taylor

