Lovejoy freshman star wins the 5A 800-meter title

As only a freshman, Kailey Littlefield has already set her legacy for the Lovejoy Lady Leopards track team. The freshman star made her debut in the UIL Class 5A state track and field meet on Friday where she won a gold medal in the 800-meter run.

After falling behind, Littlefield used a nearly flawless finishing kick to overcome a three-second deficit in the final 150 meters of the race. With less than 100 meters to go in the race, Littlefield passed Boerne Champion's Anastacia Gonzales who had previously led the entire race.

Littlefield's finishing time of 2:08.04 is a personal-best for the athlete and although she just missed the 5A state-meet record of 2:07.39 (set in 2019 by Marble Falls' Bailey Goggans), her time ranks sixth in the nation according to MileSplit.com.