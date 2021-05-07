Three-peat! Ursuline Academy Girls Golf Wins TAPPS 6A 2021 State Title

With two Top-Ten finishers, Ursuline Academy pulled off a big win in the TAPPS 6A Golf State Championships. With a 342 day one led followed by another stellar outing in day 2 with 336, the Lady Bears finished with a final score of 678 to come out on top.

Led by Sonia Hau (81-81 — 162), Ursuline pulled ahead early in the competition. Hau finished in solo-second just five strokes behind Fort Worth All Saints' Blair Bailey (74-83 — 157). Montse Prada was another top ten finisher for the Lady Bears with a total score of 171 (86-85).

Although spring sports did not get a chance to compete in full last season, this win marks three straight state titles for the Lady Bears (2018, 2019, —2020 did not compete —,2021).