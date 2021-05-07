King's Ridge Magazine: A Bright Future

WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ROSTER FOR KING'S RIDGE SOFTBALL, YOU CAN INSTANTLY TELL THAT THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT FOR THESE YOUNG TIGERS.

In 2020, the Tigers played a junior varsity slate with a roster filled with underclassmen, guided by coach Crissy Watkins.

The foundation has been laid for big things to come at King's Ridge on the diamond.

"We had no seniors and no juniors this year," Watkins said. "We played a JV schedule, but we have a really strong group coming up. There are rising ninth and 10th graders and I'm really excited about their talent, their excitement and their love for the game.

"I think for the next few years we will be able to build around them and hopefully make a playoff appearance in the near future."

Along with coaching softball, Watkins took over the Athletic Director role this year as well.

With the added responsibility of that role, overseeing all of athletics and not just her program, Watkins decided to step away from coaching softball and brought in a ringer.