VYPE DFW Recruit of the Week: Cullen Scott

After winning VYPE DFW's 2021 Boys Soccer Goal Scorer of the Year Fan Poll, Jesuit's senior center-midfielder, Cullen Scott, is the VYPE DFW Recruit of the Week.

Scott posted a total of 19 goals on the season with 17 assists and was named as the District Co-Offensive MVP. Scott also earned an All-state honorable mention as a midfielder and was selected to the first-team academic all-state. The senior was named as the Jesuit Co-MVP and is an invitee to the Texas Senior All-Star Game.

VYPE was able to catch up with Scott about his and his team's accomplishments this season. Scott credits a lot of his success to his teammates. "I think the secret to my success was having such talented teammates around me," said Scott. "Coupled with the mindset that this was my senior year," Scott says the team chemistry helped create an atmosphere of trust among each other to continue to succeed. "Also, my teammates are very hardworking and we were guided by an experienced and determined coach- Coach Delong."