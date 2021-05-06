King's Ridge Magazine: Culture Change

WHEN TERRY CROWDER WAS HIRED AS THE KING'S RIDGE HEAD FOOTBALL COACH, HE IMMEDIATELY PUT THE TIGERS PROGRAM ON THE MAP.

He put a stamp of credibility on the Purple and White.

Crowder has been a part of two state titles – one as the defensive coordinator at Camden County (2003) and the other as the head coach of Chattahoochee High School, which went 15-0 in 2010.

He's been the Atlanta Journal Constitution Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Touchdown Coach of the Year, and the GACA Coach of the Year.

Most recently, he's been the head man at Creekview and then Denmark.

VYPE caught up with Crowder this offseason to see what the ol' ball coach has in store for an encore after the Tigers reached the postseason in 2020.

