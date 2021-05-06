King's Ridge Magazine: B.M.O.C.

ETHAN JOSEPH IS AN ALPHA. PERIOD.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound dual-sport athlete is a dog, which is not a negative. It's actually the biggest compliment a teammate, coach, or college recruiter can give you.

He's that guy that commands the locker room and, well, he should.

The junior linebacker, who played soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and wrestling growing up, was the 2020 6A-Private Region Defensive Player of the Year and an All-State honorable mention as his resume continues to build.

He has pulled offers from Army and Air Force and he continues to pop onto the recruiting radar.

But what was it about football that got him hooked?

