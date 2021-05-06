King's Ridge Magazine: A Step in the Right Direction

NEW COACH – INSTANT IMPACT.
King's Ridge football saw a nice improvement in 2020, going 3-5 overall, finishing fourth in region play, and making the playoffs for the first time. The three wins are the most since 2016 for the program.
