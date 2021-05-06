Clear icon
82º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

King's Ridge Magazine: A Step in the Right Direction

Joshua Koch

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
King's Ridge Magazine: A Step in the Right Direction
King's Ridge Magazine: A Step in the Right Direction (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

NEW COACH – INSTANT IMPACT.

King's Ridge football saw a nice improvement in 2020, going 3-5 overall, finishing fourth in region play, and making the playoffs for the first time. The three wins are the most since 2016 for the program.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved