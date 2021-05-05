VYPE Live Home to Lacrosse State Championships

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Houston will be home to the 2021 boys' and girls' state lacrosse championships this weekend, held at Turner Stadium in Humble, Texas.

VYPE Media will be your live broadcast home for the two-day state championship event.

The "Big Boy" Class AA Final Four will see No. 1 Highland Park face No. 5 The Woodlands, while No. 2 Dallas Jesuit takes on No. 3 Episcopal School of Dallas.



There were no state championships last season due to COVID.

The Class A Final Four includes No. 1 Vandegrift and No. 4 Austin, while No. 2 St. Mark's plays No. 3 Coppell.

In the Class B Semi-Finals, Keller plays Atascocita and Westlake faces Pearland.

Grapevine and Magnolia will battle for the Class C Title.

