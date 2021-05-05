FORE! TWCA wins first-ever state golf title

When you hit into the group ahead of you, you yell, "FORE!"

Well, The Woodlands Christian Academy did just that as the Warriors won state for the first time in school history in May.

Remember, the Warriors moved up from Class 4A to Class 5A entering the school year and they don't have a senior in their Top 5.

But coach Jonathan McNeese has seen this program building for the past four years.

"When I started coaching four years ago, my sophomores were seventh-graders," McNeese said. "The way they were developing and growing, you could just see it. Then we had a few kids move in and it's all come together."

