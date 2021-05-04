VYPE San Antonio Baseball Rankings: Week of 5/03/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell sit down and take a look at the teams from each area and rank them based on their super-secret formula. Rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area are then broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better opinions/rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypesatx) and Instagram (@vypesatx).

Ad

This week's rankings are the final rankings of the regular season (We may do an end-of-season rankings once the Championships happen). Take a look below!

VYPE SATX 5A-6A BASEBALL TOP 10

Reagan ends where they started, #1. Canyon, Smithson Valley, Johnson, and Churchill round out the Top 5. The bottom five sees some adjustments though none drop out because of losses.

VYPE SATX 1A-4A BASEBALL TOP 10