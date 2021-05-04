Ring Season: Seven Lakes volleyball, Katy football receive state championship rings

HOUSTON - There's nothing better than celebrating a state championship.

On Monday night, the Seven Lakes volleyball and Katy football teams gathered to celebrate their 2020 State Championships, including receiving their rings.

The Spartans finished their season 25-1 overall and defeated Klein 3-1 in the Class 6A State Championship match in December. It is the first Houston-area team to win the state title in the UIL's largest classification since The Woodlands did it in 2013 and 2014.

The Seven Lakes ring, which was made by Uptown Diamond, featured the Spartans blue and orange logo on the top with State Champions surrounding it. On the bottom of the ring etched in is the team's motto from the season "It's Time".

Thank you @UptownDiamond for creating a ring for us to commemorate a season for the history books! We love it! Ring Season in Sparta 💍🏐 pic.twitter.com/mzY6crPbZt — SevenLakesVolleyball (@7LakesVBnews) May 4, 2021