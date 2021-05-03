Cloudy icon
VYPE Live Lineup - Monday 5/3/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Monday 5/3/21
4:30PM - Baseball: Memorial vs. Cy Ridge

4:30PM - Middle School Girls Lacrosse: St. Andrew's vs. St. Gabriel, Game 1 (5th/6th)

5PM - Baseball: Bowie vs. Hays

5PM - Baseball: New Tech vs. Eastside Memorial

