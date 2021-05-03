VYPE 411: Rafael Gonzalez

Rafael Gonzalez recently won the VYPE Houston Boys Soccer Player of the Year Fan Poll! VYPE caught up with Gonzalez for the 411 on the star from Tompkins High School.

VYPE: How long have you been playing soccer and how did you get your start?



Gonzalez: I started playing soccer when I was around five, but I had only played to get quicker because I played baseball primarily and I was only trying to get faster. But after a while, I started enjoying it, and then I started playing on an actual team at eight.

VYPE: Who's your favorite soccer team and why?

Gonzalez: My favorite team is Real Madrid. I was a huge Ronaldo fan and I used to be a Barcelona fan, but my uncle in Venezuela was a Madrid fan, and so I started watching them and I fell in love with the team, and I've been a fan ever since.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Gonzalez: Usually before games, I eat pasta, any type of pasta really. Sometimes I have a chicken alfredo or a pesto pasta.