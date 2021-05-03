THE WRAP: TAPPS State Track and Field

The state TAPPS Track and Field meet took place over the weekend as stars and teams emerged to win gold.

In Class 1A, the Brazosport Christian girls won the team title, led by Taylor Norrell, who had three golds and a silver over the weekend. The Class 1A Boys meet was won by Fredricksburg Heritage, who did well in the relays and the field events to take gold.

St. Paul Shiners girls and Faith Academy Marble Falls boys won Class 2A state. St. Paul's dominated the relays, winning the 100, 200, and 400. That will usually do it. Faith Academy boys won the 200 and 400-meters relays on the way to gold.

The Greater Houston area took over TAPPS 3A as Rosehill Christian girls and Lutheran North boys won state. Rosehill dominated winning the 100 and 200-meter relays as did Lutheran North. Rosehill also took one-and-two in the Long Jump and Triple Jump.

One school dominated TAPPS 4A, winning both the boys' and girls' titles – Cypress Christian. Andrew Smith and Paige Jackson both won the pole vault and both 100-meter relays won as well.

Grace Community girls and Brentwood boys won the Class 5A Meet. Brentwood edges out Fort Bend Christian Academy by six points (88-82), while Grace Community (99) outlasted Southwest Christian (83) and FBCA (82).

St. Agnes lapped the field in TAPPS 6A Girls, tallying 189.50 points over St. Dominic 98.50. St. Thomas (121) boys came out with a win over Trinity Christian (90.50). Allie Scott and Faith Mitchell of St. Agnes and Cameron Bonner of St. Thomas led the way for the Eagles.