Freshman Bella Flores leads Kingwood to State

The great Bobby Jones once said, "Competitive golf is played mainly on a five-and-a-half-inch course, the space between your ears." Usually, it takes years of maturity and discipline to sharpen your mentality enough to shoot low scores.

Enter Bella Flores.

A freshman at Kingwood High School, Flores is ranked No. 63 in the world in the AJGA Rolex Rankings for the Class of 2024 and plays the game years ahead of her time. In just a few weeks she will lead Kingwood to the state golf tournament.

The feeling you get when you know your going to the State Golf Tournament for the 4th straight time!🙂⛳️ pic.twitter.com/DuDCO1hXfA — @KHSGirlsGolf (@KHSWillis) April 21, 2021

This is the fourth year in a row the lady Mustangs have made it to the state tournament. Last season the UIL state golf tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the previous five seasons have been won by either Westlake or Lake Travis. Kingwood has their eyes on the trophy this season and Bella Flores expects a high finish at state.