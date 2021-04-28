VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 28, 2021

Playoffs for TAPPS begin this week, UIL has one more week of play and this is the final set of baseball rankings for the 2021 season as we look forward to the post season.

As teams jockeyed for playoff positioning over the course of the past week, it created a lot of chaos among the rankings this week. Only one team remained in its No. 1 spot (Dallas Jesuit) while we also see three new teams (Rowlett in 6A; Grapevine in 5A; Fort Worth Southwest Christian in private schools) to rankings.

Here we go, one last time.



**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**



Class 6A