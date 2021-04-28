​North Shore's Harris talks visits, injury, Chick-Fil-A, trash talking

North Shore's Denver Harris is considered the No. 2 overall prospect in the talent-rich State of Texas… as a cornerback.

A corner?

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was the Defensive MVP for District 21-6A as a corner? That never happens. It's usually at DE or LB or safety, but a corner?

Harris is a freaky athlete. Yes, he had an ACL injury during the State Semis against eventual Class 6A champ Westlake, but even his rehab is super-natural.

He will take official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama in June. He's all business, but you have to be at North Shore.

I caught up with the National Recruit to see what makes this guy tick.

Ad

...

Ad

Ad