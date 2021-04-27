VYPE 411: Ty Kana of Katy

Ty Kana recently won the VYPE Houston 2022 Defensive Football Recruit of the Year Fan Poll! Kana is currently the No. 17 ranked Recruit in Matt Malatesta's Class of 2022 Super 60 and is currently committed to the USC Trojans. VYPE caught up with Kana for the 411 on the anchor of the Katy Tigers defense.

VYPE: How long have you been playing football and how did you get your start?



Kana: I've been playing since I moved to Katy in the second grade and I've been in love with the game ever since. Going and seeing Katy football games was a big factor in my growth of passion for the game as well.

VYPE: You're committed to USC, what made USC the place for you?

Kana: USC was the best fit for me both athletically and academically. I really like the defense that Coach Orlando runs and it has many similarities to the one run at Katy.

VYPE: Who's your favorite football team and why?

Kana: I don't have a favorite football team other than Katy and USC just because I'm biased for the schools I play for.