Boys Soccer Goal Scorer of the Year: Cullen Scott presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

The winner of the VYPE DFW Boys Soccer Goal Scorer of the Year Fan Poll was none other than Dallas Jesuit senior forward Cullen Scott. The University of Pennsylvania soccer commit showed out all season for Jesuit and his fans definitely showed up for him when it came time to vote.

Scott finished the regular season with 19 goals and 10 assists for Jesuit. Over the course of the season, the UPenn commit scored three hat tricks as well as four goals in one game over Richardson Berkner in early February.

Scott posted a handful o season highs against Berkner where he had seven shots (six on goal) and four goals on February ninth. In late February, Scott recorded a season-high of four assists against Lake Highlands and in March, Scott recorded a season-high of 80 minutes playing time against Richardson High School.

Scott won the fan poll with 42.48% of the votes and was followed closely by Cistercian's Chase Frutos and Mansfield Lake Ridge's Jax Turley.

Congratulations to all nominees on a successful season.

