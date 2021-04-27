2021 GHAGBA All-Star Game to be live-streamed by VYPE, rosters announced

HOUSTON - Fort Bend ISD's Hopson Fieldhouse will be the place to be come Saturday afternoon.



The best of the best in High School girls basketball will be on display in the 2021 Greater Houston Area Girls Basketball Association All-Star Game powered by VYPE.

The All-Star game is slated for a 2 p.m. tip-off and the game can be watched LIVE on the VYPE YouTube page.

Why is this game a must-see? Well, just look at the talent on the teams.

First, the White Team, which will be coached by Latoya Michaeux-Giles and assistants Larry Micheaux and Alexis Anderson.

If the second name rings a bell, Larry was a key piece to the legendary Phi Slama Jama at the University of Houston under Guy V. Lewis. His daughter, LaToya, who played at Texas A&M, is now the head coach at Shadow Creek and will coach this all-star team.

